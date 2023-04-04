NFL Twitter Reacts to Report About Patriots Shopping Mac Jones

NFL Twitter reacts to PFT report about Patriots shopping Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Will Mac Jones be the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots in Week 1 next season?
About a week after Patriots owner Robert Kraft told reporters in Phoenix that he is a "big fan" of Jones, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported Tuesday that New England head coach Bill Belichick has "shopped Jones to multiple teams" this offseason.
It's unclear whether Belichick is actually looking to trade Jones or maybe just trying to send some type of message to the young QB. Belichick reportedly was not happy that Jones sought advice from outside the Patriots about the team's struggling offense under coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge last season.
Belichick was asked in Arizona last week if the starting QB position was Jones' job, or if him and Bailey Zappe would be competing for it. Belichick didn't fully commit to Jones, and responded, "everybody will get a chance to play. We'll play the best players."
Here's a roundup of notable Twitter reaction to Florio's report on Jones.