Who is playing in NFL's Week 9? Here is the full schedule

Grab your popcorn and cozy blankets -- Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season is capital-L loaded.

But first, the four teams on bye weeks are the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Thursday Night Football will see the Tennessee Titans at the Pittsburgh Steelers before Sunday morning starts with the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs facing off in Germany.

Seven games form the regular early window Sunday, highlighted by the Seattle Seahawks at the Baltimore Ravens as the most enticing matchup.

Only three games will occur in the late window, with the Dallas Cowboys at the Philadelphia Eagles one to set an alarm for. The 5-2 Cowboys will look to narrow the gap between the 7-1 Eagles in the NFC East.

Sunday Night Football features a heavyweight AFC showdown as the Buffalo Bills travel to Cincinnati to meet the Bengals.

Monday Night Football concludes the week with another intriguing matchup as the Los Angeles Chargers will be on the road to face the New York Jets. Both teams are capable wild card teams in the AFC but haven't consistently put it together through eight weeks.

Here’s a full look at the Week 9 slate...