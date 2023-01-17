Sports

Australian Open

Novak Djokovic Cruises to Straight Sets Win in Australian Open Return

Serbian Novak Djokovic cruised into the second round of the 2023 Australian Open after a dominant performance over Spain’s Roberto Carballés Baena at Rod Laver Arena.

By Julia Elbaba

Getty Images

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic’s road to redemption at the Australian Open is off to a great start.

The 35-year-old, who was unable to play the Grand Slam down under last year due to his unvaccinated status, made light work of his opponent, Spain’s Roberto Carballés Baena, in the first round, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 in just over two hours.

There is a lot on the line for Djokovic, who is now one match closer to winning his 10th Australian Open singles title, regaining the world No. 1 position and tying Rafael Nadal for most singles Grand Slams at 22.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Djokovic’s serve played a key part in the dominant performance, winning 84% of his first serve points and 70% of his second serve points. He also converted five of nine break points.

In the second round, Djokovic is set to take on the winner of France's Enzo Couacaud and Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien.

More to come…

This article tagged under:

Australian Open
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us