Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Ejected for ‘Dirty' Hit on Heat's Markieff Morris

Nikola Jokic ejected for 'dirty' hit on Markieff Morris originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There isn't a ton of known bad blood between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat, but that didn't stop the two sides from getting into it on Monday.

Late in the fourth quarter, Miami's Markieff Morris ran into a dribbling Nikola Jokic to try to halt the Nuggets' fast break with a foul. Jokic took exception to the play, and responded with a hard shoulder into the back of Morris, knocking the Heat forward to the ground. Morris was slow to get up after the contact.

Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris were both ejected from the game after the two exchanged hard fouls. pic.twitter.com/AtOklXIU5k — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 9, 2021

Jokic was tossed from the game while Morris was assigned a Flagrant 2 foul, resulting in his ejection.

The Heat's Jimmy Butler was not happy with the play from Jokic, as he let the Nuggets big man hear it as everything was getting sorted out.

Jimmy Butler sticks up for his guys. pic.twitter.com/B65QEs4upX — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) November 9, 2021

Butler wasn't the only member of the Heat that wasn't happy with Jokic. Head coach Erik Spoelstra had some strong words to say about the incident after the game.

Here's the full clip of Spoelstra's comments about Nikola Jokic's hit on Markieff Morris. https://t.co/NvFc8wRRZn pic.twitter.com/vLdMuunQ6R — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) November 9, 2021

The Nuggets improved to 6-4 with a 113-94 win over the Heat, who dropped to 7-3.