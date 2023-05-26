Sports

uconn basketball

President Biden Honors UConn Men's Basketball Team at White House

This is the fifth trip to the White House for the UConn men's program.

NBC Connecticut

The national champion UConn men's basketball team was honored at the White House today.

President Joe Biden honored the 2023 NCAA National Championship UConn Huskies.

The 1999 Huskies were honored by President Bill Clinton, the 2004 Huskies were honored by President George W. Bush, and President Barack Obama honored UConn in both 2011 and 2014.

This article tagged under:

uconn basketballJoe BidenUConn
