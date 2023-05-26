The national champion UConn men's basketball team was honored at the White House today.

President Joe Biden honored the 2023 NCAA National Championship UConn Huskies.

This will be the fifth trip to the White House for the UConn men's program.

The 1999 Huskies were honored by President Bill Clinton, the 2004 Huskies were honored by President George W. Bush, and President Barack Obama honored UConn in both 2011 and 2014.