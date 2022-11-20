Sports

Los Angeles Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Exits With Concussion Vs. Saints

Stafford left the game in the third quarter with the Rams trailing 24-14

By Logan Reardon

Rams QB Matthew Stafford exits with concussion vs. Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Los Angeles Rams' season just keeps getting worse.

Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford exited in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints and did not return.

He was replaced by Bryce Perkins while being evaluated for a concussion.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

After taking a third-down sack, Stafford left the field and went into the medical tent before walking off to the locker room.

The defending Super Bowl champions entered Sunday's game at 3-6, riding a three-game losing streak. Their latest loss was in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, a game that Stafford also missed with a concussion. He just cleared concussion protocol on Friday.

Sports

World Cup 2022 27 mins ago

USMNT's Weston McKennie Reps Red, White and Blue Hair for 2022 World Cup

New England Patriots 1 hour ago

NFL Twitter Reacts to Marcus Jones' Game-Winning Punt-Return TD Vs. Jets

Before leaving Sunday's game, Stafford completed 11 of 18 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns. The Saints led 24-14 when Stafford left the field, and they held on to win 27-20.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles Ramsconcussion protocolMatthew Stafford
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us