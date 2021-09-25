Sports

college football 2021

Richardson Throws 3 TD Passes in 4th Quarter, CMU Beats FIU

Max Bortenschlager threw for 395 yards and two touchdowns with one interception for FIU (1-3)

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Backup quarterback Daniel Richardson threw for three fourth-quarter touchdowns and Central Michigan rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat Florida International 31-27 on Saturday.

Richardson had two touchdown passes in three-plus minutes to get Central Michigan within 27-24 with 7:12 remaining. Lew Nichols III scored from 15-yards out to cap a 10-play drive and JaCorey Sullivan caught a 14-yard scoring pass.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Richardson's 27-yard connection with Dallas Dixon on third-and-3 capped an 80-yard drive with 1:18 remaining for CMU's first lead since 3-0.

Nichols carried it 25 times for 152 yards for Central Michigan (2-2). Starter Jacob Sirmon was 14-for-26 passing for 121 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Sirmon found Dallas Dixon for an 11-yard score to pull within 14-10 at halftime.

Sports

college football 2021 49 mins ago

Miami Piles Up School-Record 739 Yards, Beats CCSU 69-0

NFL 2 hours ago

Dolphins Place QB Tagovailoa on IR, Will Miss Next Three Games

Richardson finished 16 of 23 for 276 yards.

Max Bortenschlager threw for 395 yards and two touchdowns with one interception for FIU (1-3). Rishard Dames had a interception and blocked punt return for a score. Tyrese Chambers caught six passes for 175 yards and a touchdown, and Bryce Singleton also caught six passes for 173 yards

Dames' blocked punt and 6-yard return put FIU ahead 27-10.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

college football 2021FIU Pantherscentral michigan chippewas
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us