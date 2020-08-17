Ruthie's Recap: Miami Dolphins Training Camp 2020 Notes for August 17th

The Miami Dolphins donned full pads for the first time Monday during what some would call the 'new normal' of training camp in the pandemic - and NBC 6 sports anchor Ruthie Polinsky recaps all the action from Davie

PRACTICE NOTES

Miami practiced for 90 minutes, which is NFL protocol for first day in pads.

Practice was high energy with rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looking strong, healthy and throwing a pretty football though didn’t see much on day one

Reps were split relatively evenly between veteran QB’s, including likely game one starter Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier was present, but notably absent was defensive back Xavien Howard (PUP list and COVID-19 Reserve list)

Offensive lineman and former Miami Hurricane Ereck Flowers was present, but limited - worked on conditioning on the side

Wide receivers Devante Parker and Preston Williams made great catches as Williams is coming back from and ACL injury.

WHAT THEY SAID

From head coach Brian Flores' press conference before practice:

“I want to see them (quarterbacks) get guys in and out of the huddle, good communication, good execution, good fundamentals at their specific position – just from a footwork, ball placement, accuracy, those types of things.”

“You’re literally fighting pressure with pressure and it’s another body, working a double-team, working the combinations in the run game, feeling the speed, the speed rush, power rush, bull rush, speed-to-power, converting to power and feeling those things. You don’t know what you have until you’re put into that setting, which starts today.”

“We have no choice but to be ready. We’re going out there today and if you’re not ready, then there’s going to be some problems”

“There’s some instances where you can sit and the offense comes out in something and you’re uncertain about it and you can ask the guy next to you, ‘Hey, what do you think?’ And you help each other get lined up. It’s the same thing offensively, the same thing in the kicking game. “

“Obviously he (linebacker Kyle Van Noy) and I have a good relationship – up and down at times, as he’ll tell you; but I think the world of Kyle. He’s got a great family. I’m looking forward to working with them this year.”

After hearing from players Van Noy, Jerome Baker, and Ted Karras, the consensus seems to be that the team was ready to put the pads on and elevate practices to the next level.

The team had fun and they felt good about the practice as a whole. Still a lot to learn, but they believe they are on the right track. Taking it one day at a time with the goal of getting better every day.

Van Noy says it’s hot here. Wants to be a leader on this team. Happy to be reunited with Flores.

When they are on the field, COVID is not on their mind. They feel comfortable with the protocols and safe in the building and on the field.