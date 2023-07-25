Lionel Messi scores brace in first Inter Miami start

Lionel Messi scored a last-minute free kick in his Inter Miami debut. His first start saw him score within eight minutes.

Messi on Tuesday put Miami up 1-0 vs. MLS side Atlanta United during Leagues Cup action, making it two goals for the Argentine in as many appearances.

Sergio Busquets, Messi's former Barcelona teammate who also logged his first start, assisted La Pulga with a sublime lob through ball. Messi's initial shot clanked off the right post, but he reached the rebound first to tap it home.

HE'S DONE IT AGAIN.



Leo Messi scores his second for @InterMiamiCF in as many games!

But Messi didn't stop scoring from there.

In the 22nd minute, Messi brought the ball up in transition before finding Robert Taylor on the left flank. Taylor just barely managed to send in a cross with his left foot, which went past striker Josef Martinez and right to Messi for the easy finish.

GO OFF, LEO MESSI.



A 20-minute brace for @InterMiamiCF's star man.

it's just simply GOAT-level stuff from Messi as Miami continues its journey in the group stage of the new Leagues Cup.