MLS releases 2024 regular season schedule

The 2024 Major League Soccer regular season is just months away from kicking off.

Thirty-four clubs and legendary athletes, such as Inter Miami CF star Lionel Messi, are set to return to the soccer field for the league's 29th edition.

Soccer fans saw Columbus Crew grab the MLS Cup 2023 with an impressive 2-1 victory over defending champion Los Angeles FC on Dec. 9.

Another champion will be crowned a year from now -- but it all starts with the regular season grind.

Here is everything you need to know about MLS's 2024 regular season schedule:

What is the 2024 MLS schedule?

The full schedule for all 34 teams can be seen here.

When does the regular season begin?

The regular season kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 21 and concludes on Saturday, Oct. 19.

What are the season's key dates?

The season's key dates are as follows:

Event Date 2024 opener: Miami vs. RSL Feb. 21 MLS is Back weekend Feb. 24-25 Rivalry Week May 11-18 El Tráfico at the Rose Bowl July 4 MLS All-Star Game July 24 Leagues Cup July 26-August 25 Decision Day Oct. 19 MLS Cup 2024 Dec. 7

When does Lionel Messi play in your city?

Messi joined Inter Miami CF in June 2023. Needless the say, the star's first full season will cause quite a stir.

Here is Messi and Inter Miami's full schedule: