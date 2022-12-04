Streak Snapped: 49ers Get Convincing Victory Over Dolphins to Halt Win Streak

After five straight victories and a hold on first place in the AFC East, the Miami Dolphins found out how the other half lives Sunday.

Miami committed four turnovers, including the first interceptions thrown by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa since September, in a 33-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers inside Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Miami (8-4) wasted no time getting on the scoreboard to start the game, with Tagovailoa connecting with wide receiver Trent Sherfield for a 75-yard touchdown on the game's first play. San Francisco would get a field goal on the 49ers' first possession, but not before quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with an foot injury.

The 49ers would take advantage on the next offensive drive, with backup quarterback Brock Purdy connecting with fullback Kyle Juszczyk on a three-yard touchdown pass and a 10-7 lead. Miami would drive down inside the 20-yard line before Tagovailoa was sacked by defensive lineman and Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas product Nick Bosa, forcing the Dolphins to kick a 43-yard field goal from kicker Jason Sanders to tie the game at 10.

Miami couldn't capitalize on an interception by defensive back Xavien Howard, allowing San Francisco (8-4) to drive down field before the half and get inside the five yard line on a pass from Purdy to running back Christian McCaffrey. The duo would connect three players later for a five-yard touchdown for a 17-10 49ers lead at the half.

The Dolphins would stop San Francisco on the opening drive of the second half, but Miami would turn the ball over on an interception by 49ers safety Jimmie Ward. San Francisco would use a 12-play drive, including a fourth down run by Purdy, to get a 43-yard field goal from kicker Robbie Gould to take a 20-10 lead.

Tagovailoa would be intercepted on the next play by defensive back Deommodore Lenoir, setting up Gould's third field goal from 36 yards out. Miami would cut the deficit to six after a 45-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa to wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

After forcing a punt, the Dolphins would drive down inside the 40-yard line before a fourth down catch by tight end Mike Gesicki was reversed and the 49ers took over on downs. San Francisco would get a 48-yard field goal from Gould and a 23-yard fumble return by linebacker Dre Greenlaw to ice the game.

Tagovailoa finished the game going 18 of 33 passing for 295 yards along with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Tyreek Hill led all receivers with 146 yards on nine catches and one touchdown while Miami had just 33 rushing yards in the game.

The loss drops Miami to second place in the AFC East behind division leaders Buffalo. Miami dropped to sixth in the AFC playoff standings, one game ahead of the divisional rival New York Jets.

The Dolphins remain on the West Coast for a game next Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, which you can watch on NBC's Sunday Night Football.