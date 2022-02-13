Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals Score Twice in Opening Minutes of Second Half

The Bengals grabbed their first lead of Super Bowl LVI very early in the third quarter

Getty Images

What a start to the second half by the Cincinnati Bengals.

On the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, quarterback Joe Burrow hit wideout Tee Higgins for a 75-yard touchdown to give the Bengals their first lead of the game.

Higgins clearly interfered with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the play, but a flag wasn't thrown.

Then, on the first play of the Rams' ensuing possession, quarterback Matthew Stafford threw his second interception of the game. This one wasn't really his fault though, as wideout Ben Skowronek dropped Stafford's pass and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie hauled the ball in for a pick.

The Bengals capitalized on the turnover too, with Evan McPherson drilling a 38-yard field goal to extend Cincy's lead to 20-13.

This article tagged under:

Cincinnati BengalsLos Angeles Rams
