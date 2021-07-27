6 to Watch: Ledecky Swims for Medals, USA Basketball, Miami's Johnson in Water Polo and More

Tuesday marks day five of the Tokyo Olympics - and with it comes some interesting storylines for athletes on Team USA.

Swimming sensation Katie Ledecky will be back in the pool for a chance to add more medals to her collection and cement her legacy as one of the best of all time - while Team USA men's basketball aims to get back on track after suffering its first loss since 2004.

Here are our 6 things to watch Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics:

1. Katie Ledecky, Team USA swim for more Olympic medals

Katie Ledecky has a chance to come away with two more Olympic medals after earning silver in the women’s 400m freestyle. On Tuesday, she will be racing in the women’s 200m freestyle and women’s 1500m freestyle with two hours in between races. She had the top times in qualifying for both events, even setting an Olympic record in the inaugural 1500m heats.

Gunner Bentz will be in the mix for a medal in the men’s 200m butterfly final. In the women’s 200m butterfly, Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh could take home a pair of medals for Team USA.

Tuesday’s slate concludes with the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay final, an event where Team USA has won four straight gold medals.

The night’s action, which begins at 9:30 p.m. ET, also includes semifinal races in the men’s 100m freestyle, women’s 200m butterfly and men’s 200m breaststroke.

AP Photo/Matthias Schrade

Watch live in NBC’s Primetime Olympic coverage on NBC 6 or stream live at 9:30 p.m. ET by clicking here

2. U.S. men’s basketball tries to get on track vs. Iran

Team USA was stunned by France in the fourth quarter of their Group B opener on Sunday. France ended the game on a 16-2 run, handing the Americans’ their first Olympic loss since 2004 in Athens while Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo had 12 points for the Americans.

Now, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Co. turn their attention to Iran, which lost its first game in Tokyo to the Czech Republic. Beyond momentum, the game carries weight for Team USA in the standings since only the top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals.

If the team wants to make a serious run at its fourth straight Olympic gold, it will need to start against Iran with tipoff at 12:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Robert Gauthier | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

Watch the Team USA game at 12:40 a.m. ET Wednesday on Peacock, or stream live by clicking here

3. Team USA tips off semifinals with eyes on 3x3 basketball gold

Team USA will play in the semifinals of the first ever Olympic women’s 3x3 basketball tournament on Wednesday at 4 a.m.

Stefanie Dolson, Kelsey Plum, Allisha Gray and Jackie Young posted a 6-1 record in pool play.

If the U.S. wins in the semifinals, it will play in the gold medal game at 8:55 a.m. ET. If the team loses, it will play in the bronze medal game at 7:45 a.m. ET against the loser of the other semifinal.

Watch the action at 4 a.m. ET Wednesday on USA Network. Stream the semifinals live by clicking here and the medal contests at by clicking here.

4. U.S. women’s water polo team takes on Hungary

Team USA has looked like a team determined to win its third straight Olympic gold medal in women’s water polo.

The squad started off the tournament with a historic, 21-goal victory of host nation Japan on Saturday. The margin of victory was the most ever in a women’s Olympic water polo game - until Spain broke the record against South Africa just a few hours later.

The Americans followed that outing up with a 17-12 win over China. Now, the U.S. faces Hungary at 1 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Hungary tied the Russian Olympic Committee in its lone game of Group B play so far.

Team USA will be led by Miami native Ashleigh Johnson, with the Ransom Everglades School alum in net for the Americans.

Marcel ter Bals/BSR Agency/Gettyimages

Watch the U.S. women’s water polo team matchup on NBC's Tokyo Olympic coverage at 1 a.m. ET Wednesday on NBC 6, or stream live by clicking here

5. Andrew Capobianco, Mike Hixon go for gold in men’s synchronized springboard

Andrew Capobianco and Mike Hixon will soar for Team USA in the men’s synchronized springboard final at 2 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The U.S. has won a medal in the event in the last two Olympics, with Hixon and Sam Dorman claiming silver at the 2016 Rio Games. That tandem fell four points shy of Great Britain’s gold medal duo.

After winning bronze and silver in the previous two Olympic competitions, respectively, Capobianco and Hixon will look to reach new heights against strong competitors in Great Britain and China.

AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

You can stream the men’s synchronized springboard competition live at 2 a.m. ET Wednesday by clicking here

6. U.S. men’s volleyball look to bounce back

The U.S. men’s volleyball team will be back in action on Tuesday against Tunisia at 10:05 p.m. ET.

Team USA started off pool play strong with a 3-0 sweep over France but took a step back in a 3-1 loss to ROC.

Entering Tuesday tied for third place with France in Pool B, the U.S. now tries to get back on track against a Tunisia squad that’s 0-2 and is yet to win a single set.

Getty Images

You can stream the Team USA men's volleyball competition live at 10:05 p.m. ET Tuesday by clicking here