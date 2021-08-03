Karsten Warholm Has Great Reaction to Setting 400m Hurdles World Record

Even world-record-holding athletes can be surprised by their personal feats.

Norway's Karsten Warholm crushed his own world record to win the men's 400m hurdles final in 45.94 seconds on Monday night.

And his reaction was priceless.

On July 1, Warholm broke American Kevin Young's 29-year-old world record of 46.78 seconds at a Diamond League meet with a time of 46.70, and he blew by that mark just over a month later to win gold in Tokyo.

American Rai Benjamin also beat Warholm's previous world record on Monday by finishing in 46.17 seconds, but it was only enough for him to land the silver medal.

Brazil's Alison dos Santos (who had a similar reaction as Warholm after the race) claimed bronze with a time of 46.72.

Warholm, Benjamin and dos Santos are each first-time Olympic medalists.