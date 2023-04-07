Sports

The Masters

Trees Fall Near Spectators at Augusta National, Masters Suspended

Play at the tournament had been suspended earlier in the round for inclement weather

By Mike Gavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Masters was suspended for a second time on Friday after two pine trees fell at Augusta National Golf Club.

The trees came down near the 17th hole, apparently due to high winds, with video showing one falling in an area surrounded by spectators.

Patrons were sent scrambling, but no injuries were reported.

“I was talking to friends next to me and all of sudden we heard a crack,” said Katie Waites, a patron from Charleston, South Carolina told the Associated Press. "And there were three trees across the pond, and all of a sudden we saw them falling and everybody — it was just like ants. They were like, scattering just like ants from beneath. All three fell at the same time. And then I just grabbed my friends’ hands we were like, ‘Is everyone OK?’ And it was silent.”

Play had been suspended at 3:07 p.m. ET earlier in the second round due to inclement weather. After a 21-minute delay, play resumed until the trees fell at 4:22 p.m. ET.

Workers immediately began clearing the fallen trees with chainsaws.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

