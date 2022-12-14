Two historic achievements are on the line on Wednesday.

When France and Morocco battle it out on the pitch in the second semifinal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the stakes will be instrumental for both teams.

Not just the obvious of making it to the last game, but France could further increase its chance of becoming the first repeat World Cup champion since Brazil in 1962 or Morocco could certify itself as the first African nation to compete in the final.

Here’s everything to know ahead of the pivotal semifinal:

When is France vs. Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

France and Morocco will face off on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

What time is France vs. Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Kick-off time is slated for 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT, which is 10 p.m. locally in Qatar, at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

How to watch France vs. Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game will be broadcast on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream France vs. Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

Who are the players to watch in France vs. Morocco?

For Les Bleus, Kylian Mbappé is the headliner. The 23-year-old superstar has captivated audiences globally for the second straight World Cup, this time logging five goals and two assists in four starts. He did not contribute to any of France’s two goals in the win over England, but he’s been the decisive factor in every other contest. Olivier Giroud (four goals) and Antoine Griezmann (three assists) will also be vital as Mbappé usually garners the attention.

For the Atlas Lions, all eyes will be on the defense. Whereas France has the most goals scored (11) of any of the semifinalists, Morocco has conceded the fewest. The lone goal was an own goal against Canada. Achraf Hakimi, right back and Mbappé’s teammate at Paris Saint-Germain, is probably the most well-equipped player to deal with the French speedster, while Yassine Bounou will also need to remain stout between the sticks.

Who will France or Morocco play in the World Cup Final?

The winner between France or Morocco will play Argentina in the World Cup Final on Sunday, Dec. 18. Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 in the first semifinal on Tuesday.

The loser of the two sides will play Croatia in the third-place game on Saturday, Dec. 18 for a chance at the bronze medal.