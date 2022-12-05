Croatia

Ivan Perišić Scores Equalizer for Croatia Vs. Japan in Round of 16

Perišić scored a much-needed goal for the 2018 World Cup runners-up

By Max Molski

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo

The reigning World Cup runners-up are on the board in the round of 16.

Ivan Perišić drew Croatia level with Japan at 1-1 with a goal in the 55th minute of Monday’s knockout stage match. Dejan Lovren delivered a gorgeous cross into the box, and Perišić directed a header past Japan’s Shūichi Gonda and into the back of the net.

The goal is Perišić’s first of the 2022 World Cup and the sixth of his World Cup career, tying him with Davor Šuker for the most in Croatia’s history. It was also the 33rd of his international career, tying him with Mario Mandžukić for second on his country’s all-time goals list.

Croatia trailed for the second time in Qatar after conceding a Japanese goal in the 43rd minute. Japan was a second-half team in the group stage, but the tides have turned so far in the round of 16.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Should the score remain tied at 1-1, the match would be the first at the 2022 World Cup to require extra time.

This article tagged under:

CroatiaJapan
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us