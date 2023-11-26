News

North Miami Beach

Woman injured in North Miami Beach shooting

North Miami Beach police is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning in the area of Northeast 167 Street and Northeast 20th Avenue. 

A woman sustained a non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition, according to police.

According to authorities, this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

There is no further information from police at the moment.

