Worse Damage in Kendall House Fire Likely Averted As Neighbors, Fire Crews Acted Quickly

A fire nearly destroyed a single family home on SW 123rd Avenue in Kendall Sunday morning. The fire broke out just around 10:30 a.m.

Neighbors saw and smelled smoke coming from the house and helped however they could. Manny Costales was one of those neighbors trying to put out the blaze.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

“I started going around the house and noticed the kitchen was engulfed in flames,” Costales said. “We all kinda pitched in fire extinguishers, hoses.”

Luckily, fire crews were just down the street on another call when this one came in, likely saving the home from further structural damage.

“The house was unoccupied, however, neighbors smelled the smoke and jumped into action,” Kristy Sheridan from the Miami-Dade Fire Department said. “They were doing their best with a garden hose.”

“The fire department took less than two minutes by that time the house was engulfed in flames,” Costales said.

Firefighters climbed onto the roof, swinging an ax to cut a hole to be able to put out the flames.

Luckily no one was injured, but the owners of the home will have to find a new place to live until the damage is fixed.