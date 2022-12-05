WTVJ NBC 6 South Florida Is Upgrading Its Signal – What You Need to Know

WTVJ, NBC 6 South Florida, is moving frequencies to upgrade its signal to NEXTGEN TV on Jan. 5, 2023, at 10 am. If you use an antenna to watch TV, you must rescan your television after Jan. 5 at 9 a.m. to continue receiving this channel. After this date, viewers with a NEXTGEN TV receiver will get an enhanced viewing experience. To learn more about the benefits of NEXTGEN TV, visit WatchNextGenTV.com. Cable and satellite viewers are not affected.

What is Rescanning?

Rescanning is when your TV finds all of the available channels in your area. You do not need to purchase new equipment or services to rescan. If you are a cable or satellite subscriber, a rescan is not required.

How to Rescan Your Antenna TV

1. Select Scan or Autotune from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process.

2. Your TV will do the rest. This process usually takes a few minutes to complete.

Once your rescan is complete you will still find WTVJ on the same channel number as before. If you have rescanning difficulties, you can usually find instructions by selecting the “Set-Up” or “Menu” button on your television or converter box remote control. You can also consult the TV or converter box owner's manual for detailed instructions on how to run a channel scan, or contact customer service for your TV or converter box manufacturer.

What is NEXTGEN TV?

NEXTGEN TV (also known as ATSC 3.0) is the latest digital television technology. It combines over-the-air broadcast with the internet. Features of NEXTGEN TV include:

Brilliant Video: With NEXTGEN TV, you can immerse yourself in stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast that’ll make you feel like you’re really there. NEXTGEN TV video capabilities include 4K, UHD, and HDR.

Enhanced Audio: NEXTGEN TV provides consistent volume across channels while Voice + dialogue enhancement allows you to hear every voice clearly. Voice + is available to viewers the moment the NEXTGEN TV set up. NEXTGEN TV uses the Dolby AC-4 audio codec.

Interactive & Personalized Content: NEXTGEN TV will be enhanced with internet content to get the most out of live sports, live news, live events and more, in real time. With NEXTGEN TV, local stations can personalize their news, sports, live events and shows with interactive features.

Upgradable for the Future: The NEXTGEN TV you buy today is designed to be upgradable with the advancements of tomorrow. TV manufacturers are able to update NEXTGEN TV sets connected to the internet to accommodate emerging NEXTGEN TV features that will be launched by broadcasters.