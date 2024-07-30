Florida native Bobby Finke won his third Olympic medal on Tuesday, claiming silver in the men's 800m freestyle event.

Ireland's Daniel Wiffen earned gold with an Olympic record, and Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri took the bronze.

This is 24-year-old Finke's second Olympics, having won gold in Tokyo in the men’s 800m freestyle and the men's 1500m freestyle.

"I'd be lying if said I wasn't a little disappointed," Finke said after the race. "Being able to still get a medal and represent Team USA is truly incredible. Still wish it was gold, but Dan wanted it more, and I'm really proud of him."

Bobby Finke works like most swimmers in the pool, amassing a lot of yardage swam. That's what allows him to amass the calories consumed out of the pool.