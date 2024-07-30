2024 Paris Olympics

Florida's Bobby Finke wins silver in men's 800m freestyle

Finke won gold in Tokyo in the men’s 800m freestyle and the men's 1500m freestyle.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida native Bobby Finke won his third Olympic medal on Tuesday, claiming silver in the men's 800m freestyle event.

Ireland's Daniel Wiffen earned gold with an Olympic record, and Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri took the bronze.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

This is 24-year-old Finke's second Olympics, having won gold in Tokyo in the men’s 800m freestyle and the men's 1500m freestyle.

"I'd be lying if said I wasn't a little disappointed," Finke said after the race. "Being able to still get a medal and represent Team USA is truly incredible. Still wish it was gold, but Dan wanted it more, and I'm really proud of him."

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 21

Florida has the 2nd most athletes competing in the Paris Olympics. Here's who to watch

2024 Paris Olympics 10 hours ago

Redemption! Simone Biles, Team USA win gymnastics team gold

Bobby Finke works like most swimmers in the pool, amassing a lot of yardage swam. That's what allows him to amass the calories consumed out of the pool.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris OlympicsSwimming
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us