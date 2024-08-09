‘Real hard work': Miami artistic swimmer Daniella Ramirez reflects on silver medal in Paris

Miami Olympian Daniella Ramirez is reveling in her silver medal win with her artistic swimming team at the Paris Olympics.

The silver was the first medal by the U.S. in the team event in 20 years, dating back to 2004 in Athens when they won bronze.

Ramirez said when she woke up and saw her Olympic medal, she realized it really happened, she's a silver medalist.

"The main thing we focused on this year wasn’t the result, it was to put our best foot forward, make sure we were doing all of our jobs," Ramirez told NBC6. "We made sure we were really having fun and really loving our sport."

Ramirez hopes this shimmering moment introduces people to the sport she’s dedicated her life to and the skill it takes to master it.

"Anybody who swims knows just how hard it is, how much work we put into it, we train six days a week, eight hours a day, this isn’t anybody's showgirl business, this is real real hard work," Ramirez said.

Ramirez's parents cried describing all the family has sacrificed over the years for her to compete at the Olympics.

"It's a ride, you know, and nobody knows how much it takes to raise an athlete at home, the hardships, the sacrifices you have to do, so many weekends lost, so many mornings," father Fernando Ramirez said.

"A flood of emotions for us," mother Carolina Mindiola said.

Ramirez said she's grateful for her parents and the South Florida community that stands behind her.

"I started with my mom at Shining Stars and went to Coral Springs Aquagates, and then I went Miramar Mermaids, they’ve been so supportive this whole time," she said. "I couldn’t have done it without them. They’re my rock, they're who I go back to, they're my family."

The Ramirez family will spend the next several days in Paris together before she heads to Denmark for a much deserved vacation.

Marissa Bagg is NBC6's reporter in Paris covering the Olympics.