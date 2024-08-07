Noah Lyles will get another chance at gold in 200m final

Next stop for Noah Lyles: the 200m final.

The Olympic champion, from Gainsville, in the 100m sprint was among three Americans who qualified for the men's 200m final, along with Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton.

Lyles placed second in his semifinal heat with a time of 20.08 seconds, finishing behind Botswana's Letsile Tebogo (19.96). Reigning silver medalist Bednarek (20.00) and Knighton (20.09) both won their respective heats.

Now, Lyles will race for the gold medal on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Team USA’s Noah Lyles remembers mistakenly congratulating Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson for winning the men’s 100m Sunday in Paris. Lyles captured gold by 5/1000th of a second, replay showed.