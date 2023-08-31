Delayed or canceled flight this Labor Day weekend? Here's how to navigate

Before you click "book now" on any flight, you should consult a crucial resource: the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Dashboard.

This online tool provides valuable information on what airlines have committed to offer passengers in the event of cancellations and delays that are within their control.

Among the offerings you can expect are:

Rebooking passengers on partner airlines.

Providing meal vouchers for delays that exceed three hours.

Offering complimentary hotel accommodations for overnight cancellations.

Arranging ground transportation.

Issuing credit or travel vouchers.

"Once those commitments have been made, then that becomes part of their contract. So they have to comply with it. It's enforceable," said Teresa Murray, Consumer Watchdog at the U.S. PIRG Education Fund.

Know your rights

The key to smooth travel doesn't stop at the DOT Dashboard. If your flight is canceled, you are entitled to a full cash refund for the cost of that flight under federal law. Unfortunately, if your flight is delayed, airlines are not required to give you a refund unless the U.S. DOT determines the delay is 'significant.' However, the DOT hasn’t defined what 'significant' really means.

Airline vouchers and complaints

It's worth noting that some airlines offer vouchers for future flights, which may come with limitations and expiration dates. If you're entitled to a full refund and the airline takes too long or refuses to give you one, you have the right to file a complaint with the DOT.

Stay updated: Airline apps and alerts

Don't forget to download your airline's app and sign up for alerts. As Clint Henderson, Managing Editor at The Points Guy, points out, "because if your flight gets canceled, you want to be among the first people to rebook yourself. And sometimes you can rebook yourself in the airline app on your phone yourself."

Tip for bad weather

When you see bad weather on the horizon, consider rebooking your flight. And one more tip to consider — always opt for earlier flights, the later flights in the evening are usually the first ones to get canceled.