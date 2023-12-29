This year's FAFSA form has changed. Here's what students and parents need to know

The Department of Education announced a soft launch of the new financial aid application, aiming to streamline the process for students and families.

During this initial phase, the form will be available periodically to ensure the website's smooth operation and the form's functionality.

The FAFSA application has received a significant update for the upcoming 2024-25 academic years.

"The Department of Education essentially had to start from scratch," said Jill Desjean from NASFAA.org.

With the FAFSA Simplification Act, Congress made extensive changes, including removing and adding questions.

The new application also features a direct data exchange with the Internal Revenue Service, allowing tax return information to flow directly into the FAFSA application.

The new form aims to reduce the number of questions, with some applicants potentially skipping up to 26 questions. Some people might only have to answer 18, making it much faster to complete.

"It's a smart application that, based on the responses that the students and or the parents provide, then it would populate more questions directly related to the particular student experience or what the student is including in their answers," said Dr. Jaime Anzalotta, Vice Provost of Student Affairs and Chief Enrollment at Miami Dade College.

The college is set to assist students and parents through these changes, offering workshops in English and Spanish to equip the community with the necessary resources.

For many students at Miami Dade College — often first-time, first-generation college attendees — financial aid is crucial for pursuing an education.

However, parents should be aware that the sibling discount is going away. This means the Department of Education won't offer the usual financial break for families with more than one child in college at the same time. However, changes in the financial aid formula mean more students may qualify for Pell Grants.

Experts advise applicants to expect delays in colleges receiving FAFSA information. While it typically takes 2-3 days, the process may now take longer.

Applicants can visit StudentAid.gov to apply for financial aid.