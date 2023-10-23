How to avoid scams when sending donations

The images from Israel and Gaza have prompted many around the world to open their wallets and hearts, hoping to send relief to those affected. But as generous intentions grow, so does the potential for scams.

"There's a lot of information that goes on specifically on social media and scammers know that this situation is happening," Cinthya Lavin from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) warned. "So they take advantage by setting up fake websites, fake charities.”

For those looking to donate, Lavin recommends using Give.org to verify if a charity is legitimate.

If there are still doubts, the Federal Trade Commission suggests checking other reputable sources including Charity Navigator, Charity Watch, and Candid.

For additional peace of mind, it’s recommended to Google the charity's name along with terms like "complaint," "review," "rating," or "scam."

Lavin emphasizes that donating isn't just about where you give but also how you give.

“One of the warning signs is just when people ask for a donation in any cash app or any peer-to-peer app, whether it's Zelle, Venmo, and it's money that gets directly to them,” she said.

Donors should also be cautious of requests for gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrencies.

For those who prefer to donate physical goods, Lavin suggests looking for local organizations.

"Look for local organizations, maybe temples or religious institutions that can really streamline those types of donations," Lavin said. "And that's what you really would like to do.”

Crowdfunding campaigns have become a popular avenue for fundraising, but they aren't without risks.

“Because a lot of times there's a lot of funding efforts for the same thing. So you have to make sure that it says that it is the official one for a specific case,” Lavin said. “If you're not sure, you can also contact the crowdsourcing page because they do a great job at shutting down failed efforts when it comes to raising money.”

If you are making an online donation, the BBB says it’s important to look for the lock icon and 'HTTPS' in the URL to ensure your sensitive information is protected.