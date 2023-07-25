Was your hotel room downgraded? Here's what you need to do next

It was supposed to be an exciting trip for Gary Glasse and his family: a three-night stay in Jamaica he booked through a travel agency.

“I went down to Jamaica … for my for my dad’s son’s wedding,” Glasse said.

But when he arrived at the hotel, he was told there were changes to his reservation.

"They told me that the room I had originally booked, which was an oceanfront room, would be downgraded to a garden-view room," he said.

An invoice provided by Glasse showed he paid $1,008 for a three-night stay in a junior suite with a beachside view.

At checkout, Glasse said he received a form offering to refund the price difference "in room category for the three nights … as a gesture of goodwill.”

Glasse said he didn’t know how much money he would get back, but he went ahead and signed the form.

He said he spent the following months trying to get the refund. So he turned to NBC6 Responds for help.

NBC6 Responds reached out to the hotel and the travel agency Glasse used to book his trip.

"Shortly after my initial conversation with you, I received a call from the travel agent, who informed me that they would offer me a refund," he said.

Glasse added that he received a $54 check in the mail for the room price difference. He said the hotel also offered him two free nights for three people and complimentary roundtrip transportation.

"I'm definitely grateful for all the help you provided," he said.

Clint Henderson, the managing editor of the popular travel site The Points Guy, shared some advice.

"You really have to ask for what you want," Henderson said. "If a nice hotel downgrades you, takes you to a different hotel, or denies your entry, it's crucial to fight for your rights with the hotel chain. Often, major brands will take care of you, especially if it's their fault."

Henderson said hotels frequently offer compensation to guests in similar situations. But it is important to keep a record of the rooms price difference and get a written refund offer with the specific amount.

He also said you should keep that mind for any additional expenses incurred due to travel disruptions.

"Whether it's food, Uber or Lyft rides, rental cars, hotels, or other flights, make sure you have digital copies or hard receipts of all those expenses as a backup," Henderson said.

The Insurance Information Institute says that most travel insurance policies do not cover room changes, but they provide protection for things like flight delays and cancellations.

You can also get a premium credit card, which includes travel insurance for cancellations and it can serve as an extra layer of protection.