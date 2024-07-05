Southbound express lanes closed on I-95 due to crash

Southbound express lanes are closed on Interstate 95 at Opa-locka Boulevard (135th Street) due to what Florida Highway Patrol is reporting as a major crash early Friday morning.

The circumstances surrounding the crash and the conditions of any victims are not known at this time.

NBC6 has reached out to FHP to learn more.

Other lanes are open, but to avoid the scene altogether drivers should take U.S. 441 as an alternate route.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.