Accident shuts down southbound I-75 after Alligator Alley toll plaza

Lanes are completely shut down on Interstate 75 heading southbound just after the Alligator Alley toll plaza due to an apparent major accident on Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a "vehicle crash with injuries" before 5 a.m.

Details about the accident, including potential victims and the cause, were not immediately available.

Early reports and aerial images appear to show that a tractor trailer was involved.

"As you can see, it looks like a parking lot," traffic reporter Johanna Torres said of the backup. "Your alternate route here is going to be to take U.S. 41."

Updated: Crash involving a tractor-trailer in Broward County on I-75 South, beyond Toll Plaza. All lanes blocked. Last updated at 05:28 AM. https://t.co/Avi839b0n7 — FL511 I-75 (@fl511_i75) July 23, 2024

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.