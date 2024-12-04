1 hurt in violent accident that shut down Krome Avenue in SW Miami-Dade

One person had to be pulled from the wreckage after a violent accident shut down lanes in Southwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday morning, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Authorities said the call for help came in at 6:11 a.m., reporting a crash between a tractor-trailer and vehicle with someone trapped inside.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Emergency crews worked to extricate one adult, described as a trauma alert patient, from the car off of Krome Avenue at SW 122nd Street.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter also responded and was landing as first responders worked to help the victim.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Drivers should use SW 137th Avenue as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.