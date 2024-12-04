1 hurt in violent accident that shut down Krome Avenue in SW Miami-Dade

One person had to be pulled from the wreckage after a violent accident shut down lanes in Southwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday morning, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
Authorities said the call for help came in at 6:11 a.m., reporting a crash between a tractor-trailer and vehicle with someone trapped inside.
Emergency crews worked to extricate one adult, described as a trauma alert patient, from the car off of Krome Avenue at SW 122nd Street.
A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter also responded and was landing as first responders worked to help the victim.
Drivers should use SW 137th Avenue as an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.