first alert weather

Flood Advisories in South Florida Friday With Storms Expected Through Weekend

Storms are once again expected this weekend, but rain chances are dipping especially Sunday

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Weather Service issued flood advisories for Broward and Miami-Dade counties Friday.

The flood advisory in Broward lasts until 5 p.m., and the one in Miami-Dade lasts until 5:15 p.m. Additionally, a flood advisory in Palm Beach County lasts until 5 p.m.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the areas during the next couple of hours, the NWS said. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend across South Florida, you may want to have a backup plan as storm chances stick around for most of the time.

Highs will top out in the upper 80s. Winds will be light enough to make for a great boat and beach day, especially early in the day.

Local

Hollywood 2 hours ago

Car Crashes Into Beauty Salon in Hollywood After Fatal Collision

Broward 5 hours ago

Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Pembroke Pines Parking Lot: Police

Storms are once again expected this weekend, but rain chances are dipping especially Sunday. highs will once again top out around 90.

Rain chances remain on the low side into early next week before ramping up again mid-week.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us