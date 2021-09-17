Flood Advisories in South Florida Friday With Storms Expected Through Weekend

The National Weather Service issued flood advisories for Broward and Miami-Dade counties Friday.

The flood advisory in Broward lasts until 5 p.m., and the one in Miami-Dade lasts until 5:15 p.m. Additionally, a flood advisory in Palm Beach County lasts until 5 p.m.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the areas during the next couple of hours, the NWS said. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend across South Florida, you may want to have a backup plan as storm chances stick around for most of the time.

Highs will top out in the upper 80s. Winds will be light enough to make for a great boat and beach day, especially early in the day.

Storms are once again expected this weekend, but rain chances are dipping especially Sunday. highs will once again top out around 90.

Rain chances remain on the low side into early next week before ramping up again mid-week.