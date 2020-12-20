Cold Front Could Cause South Florida's Chilliest Christmas in Two Decades

After a gorgeous Saturday, temps and humidity have been creeping back up. We’ll have highs in the lower 80s today with a mix of clouds and sun and a 20% chance at a few rain showers. It still ends up being a nice day, but just not as dry as Saturday.

A cold front arrives Monday morning with scattered showers at around 9 a.m. By 12 p.m., the northwest wind kicks in, which means increasing sunshine and decreasing humidity. We may still hit 80°on Monday, but Tuesday morning we wake up to the 50s, and in the afternoon it’s sunny and 75°.

The Christmas cold front has slowed down and may not come through until Christmas morning itself. That means a warm and humid Christmas eve and even a mild Christmas morning, with the much colder air moving in all day long.

So the questions right now: 1) What will be the official high temperature on Friday? It may be in the 70s because the front is a bit slower. 2) What is the ‘actual’ afternoon temperature? Likely to only be in the 60s and falling into the 50s behind the cold front. As long as the ‘official’ high earlier in the day is below 73°, it is the coldest Christmas since 1999.

No doubt the coldest air will be on Friday night into Saturday when lows bottom out in the 40s and highs only reach the 60s.