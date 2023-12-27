Cold temperatures are coming to South Florida, here's when and what to expect first

A large upper level trough has pulled the cold air down to the Gulf Coast states early Wednesday morning with places like Houston starting the day in the mid 40s. That’s cold air that will eventually reach South Florida.

Rain showers start arriving overnight Wednesday into Thursday, with soggy conditions expected mainly 5 a.m. through noon -- give or take an hour or so before all the moisture has cleared.

A lingering isolated pocket of rain Thursday afternoon can’t be ruled out, but won’t be the focus of the forecast at that point.

Temperatures remain cool, but not at the coldest both Thursday and Friday. Afternoon highs on both days are in the mid to upper 60s. Friday, the coldest air starts working into the area.

Once the cold front clears the area, temperatures fall into the upper 40s and low 50s into Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s.

The cold air won’t retreat until the end of the weekend.

Sunday for New Year's Eve, temperatures will reach the mid and upper 60s then dip down to a low of 52 by Monday morning.

Midnight looks to be in the mid and upper 50s, before we settle at the coldest point of the day -- just before sunrise.

New Year’s Day will feature a cool and clear day with a high near 70.