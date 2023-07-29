Dryer conditions expected for weekend, but still possibility of afternoon storms

The weather trends decent this weekend! Tropical moisture will continue to move out allowing for dryer conditions to unfold for us both Saturday and Sunday.

Afternoon thunderstorms are still in the forecast, but the concentration will be inland focused for today and again tomorrow.

Temperatures are scheduled to climb into the low 90s with feel-like temps in the 100-105° range.

Rain chances increase to 50% on Monday.

In the tropics, Invest 96-L now has a 70% chance of becoming a depression. Models show some possible development, maybe even a chance at becoming Emily. High pressure will help steer it away from the United States and poses no threat to land.