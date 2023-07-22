Excessive Heat warning expires in South Florida, still expect high temps

With winds now switching to the southwest, we’ve introduced a few more upper-70s Saturday morning. Westerly winds tend to bring a slightly cooler morning but the opposite is true for the afternoon. Highs will push firmly into the mid-90s, possibly a couple degrees higher than Friday’s 94 in Miami.

Marathon will once again race into the upper-90s. Both Marathon and Miami have a great chance at breaking high temperature records again but it’s the feels like temperatures that have everyone talking. Many of us will once again see values above 110 but there is a silver lining.

At least the excessive heat warning has been dropped…for now. What does this mean? It’s still dangerously hot but the humidity is down just a smidge. Rain chances will be on the order of a bout 30-40% Saturday. Those of you that pick up some rain will feel immediate temperature relief.

More Saharan dust will work into the forecast Sunday and into early next week. This will keep scorching temperatures in place and bring rain chances down considerably. Highs will stay in the mid-90s with rain chances around 20% into Monday.

Slowly but surely a bit more of an east breeze will kick the Saharan dust out and bring some temperature relief to the region. Rain chances will be a little higher by the middle of the week highs hopefully dipping into the low-90s. You know you’ve been hot when 92 is a win. Hopefully this transpires.