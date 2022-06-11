Flash Flood Warning for Miami-Dade: Open for First Alert Doppler 6000

A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Miami-Dade including Kendall, Palmetto Bay and Pinecrest now through 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A flood advisory is in effect until for 4:30 p.m. for Broward County, according to NWS.

Same area, same expiration time...

The Flood Advisory has been upgraded to a Flash Flood Warning. #flwx pic.twitter.com/w1dSP6KkKL — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) June 11, 2022

Storms will be scattered this afternoon through early evening.

Highs today reach the upper 80s but feel like the 90s.

Drier skies will arrive as we round out our weekend as Saharan dust works in.

This brings our rain chances down to 20% tomorrow and 10% for the beginning of the work week.

Hot and hazy conditions will last for an extended period, allowing for highs to reach the 90s.