Flash Flood Warning Issued for Parts of Miami-Dade County

A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Miami-Dade County which include Doral, Hialeah Gardens and Miami Springs.

The advisory is set to end at 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

Sunday appears to be the most active day for rainfall this weekend with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected throughout the area.

It will be another breezy day with winds at 10-15 mph with gusts reaching up to 20 mph.

This morning, storms hang out closer to the coastal areas, but by this afternoon they will be mainly inland with highs in the mid-80s.

High rip current dangers are expected for coastal waters as well as coastal flooding concerns as King Tides peak this weekend.

On Monday we can expect more sunshine, but there is still a chance for a passing shower or storm. Highs remain in the mid and upper 80s.

In the tropics, Julia made landfall around 3:15 AM ET in Nicaragua as a Category 1 hurricane.

As this system works west, the wind is expected to weaken, but the rain will be relentless.

There is still life-threatening flooding possible with rainfall expected to continue into Tuesday.

There could be mudslides and debris flows throughout Central America.

No additional areas are of concern in the Atlantic Basin and there are no direct threats to South Florida.