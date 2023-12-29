Weather

Front to bring some of the coolest temps of the season to South Florida to ring in new year

Get the latest weather updates from the NBC6 meteorologists

By Llarisa Abreu

NBC Universal, Inc.

Expect mostly cloudy skies on the last Friday of the year, as a weak front pushes through the region this morning.

Today should be rain free with temperatures climbing to either side of 70°.

Saturday features partly sunny skies as rain chances remain relatively low at 20%.  

A chilly airmass takes hold leading to temperatures in the mid-50s, making it the coldest morning of the season so far.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The high is a brisk 67°, making it the coldest afternoon of the season.

Sunday morning is even colder with lows closer to 50° in Miami and widespread 40s possible for the first time since January.

The afternoon is bright and sunny with a zero chance of rain and a high of 69°.

Weather

Weather 3 hours ago

Today's Forecast

Miami 3 hours ago

NBC6 First Alert Forecast – December 29, 2023 – Morning

We ring in 2024 with clear skies and a chilly 57° temperature at midnight.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

WeatherMiamiSouth FloridaFort Lauderdalefirst alert weather
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us