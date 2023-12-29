Front to bring some of the coolest temps of the season to South Florida to ring in new year

Expect mostly cloudy skies on the last Friday of the year, as a weak front pushes through the region this morning.

Today should be rain free with temperatures climbing to either side of 70°.

Saturday features partly sunny skies as rain chances remain relatively low at 20%.

A chilly airmass takes hold leading to temperatures in the mid-50s, making it the coldest morning of the season so far.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The high is a brisk 67°, making it the coldest afternoon of the season.

Sunday morning is even colder with lows closer to 50° in Miami and widespread 40s possible for the first time since January.

The afternoon is bright and sunny with a zero chance of rain and a high of 69°.

We ring in 2024 with clear skies and a chilly 57° temperature at midnight.