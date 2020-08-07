Hot, Stormier Friday Could Clear Up by Weekend in South Florida

South Florida will feel the heat Friday with temperatures feeling like the triple digits and storms across the area, but that could change by the weekend.

Rain chance check in around 40% for Friday with most activity shifting west by afternoon. Temperatures start warm into the low 80s, but end up into the low 90s by early afternoon.

Humidity levels will make it feel more like 100-106 degrees this afternoon.

Even drier skies are on tap for weekend plans with just a 30% rain chance. Highs will still reach the low 90s with bright skies on tap.