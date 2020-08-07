first alert weather

Hot, Stormier Friday Could Clear Up by Weekend in South Florida

Temperatures start warm into the low 80s, but end up into the low 90s by early afternoon

By Angie Lassman

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida will feel the heat Friday with temperatures feeling like the triple digits and storms across the area, but that could change by the weekend.

Rain chance check in around 40% for Friday with most activity shifting west by afternoon. Temperatures start warm into the low 80s, but end up into the low 90s by early afternoon.

Humidity levels will make it feel more like 100-106 degrees this afternoon.

Even drier skies are on tap for weekend plans with just a 30% rain chance. Highs will still reach the low 90s with bright skies on tap.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

