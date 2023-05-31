hurricane season

Atlantic Hurricane Season 2023: NBC6's Guide for South Florida Residents

The NBC6 First Alert Weather Team has developed a handy guide to help South Floridians get ready to weather any storm

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season is upon us and if you aren't already prepared, now is the time to do it.

The NBC6 First Alert Weather Team has developed a handy guide to help South Floridians get ready to weather any storm.

HURRICANE SEASON 2023

hurricane season 7 hours ago

John Morales: 2023 Hurricane Season Could Be ‘Full of Surprises'

hurricane season May 25

NOAA Predicting ‘Near-Normal' 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Learn about how First Alert Doppler Radar helps us monitor any threat, as well as some of the hurricane terminology our experts use.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The guide also contains important phone numbers throughout South Florida and a supply kit checklist.

There's also information on what to do before, during and after a storm or hurricane, as well as everything you need to know about evacuations, emergency transportation and shelters.

Also included is info about safeguarding your home and property, securing cars and boats, and staying safe after the storm:

This article tagged under:

hurricane seasonSouth Floridafirst alert weatherMiami-Dade CountyBroward County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us