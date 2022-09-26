Monroe County

Monroe County Schools Will Close Tuesday Ahead of Hurricane Ian

Ian is expected to pass west of the Florida Keys late Tuesday, bringing tropical storm conditions

All schools and offices in the Monroe County School District will be closed Tuesday due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

Ian intensified rapidly to hurricane strength Monday morning. It's expected to move over Cuba Monday night, pass over the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, and pass west of the Florida Keys late Tuesday.

A Tropical Storm Warning was issued for the lower Florida Keys. Conditions are most probable in the Keys from Tuesday through early Wednesday. 

Potential impacts to the area include storm surge, damaging winds, flooding rainfall, and the threat of isolated tornadoes in rain bands.

Officials haven't decided whether schools will reopen on Wednesday and advised the public to stay updated. Other county programs and services that will be closed ahead of Ian include waste management. More information can be found at monroecountyem.com/JIC.

