Fred Degenerates to Tropical Wave, Could Redevelop

What was Tropical Depression Fred has degenerated to a tropical wave Saturday, with the latest forecast providing better news for South Florida.

Fred was downgraded to a tropical wave with top winds around 35 mph. It was centered 150 miles west of Havana and 510 miles south of Alabama, and it was moving west-northwest at 12 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory.

Fred is expected to redevelop into a tropical depression late Saturday night or on Sunday, with gradual strengthening to a tropical storm expected after the system redevelops, the NHC said.

Tropical waves can contain winds and heavy rain, but do not circulate around a center point or an “eye” that a tropical storm or hurricane has. Forecasters said Fred appeared “disorganized,” and are projecting that it would pass west of the lower Florida Keys on Saturday afternoon and then move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters believe it will regenerate into a tropical storm as it moves toward the northern Gulf Coast.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for the state's Panhandle region. Fred is expected to bring heavy rain to the Southeastern U.S. by Monday. It is not projected to reach hurricane strength.

Fred was expected to bring 3 to 5 inches of rain to the Keys and southern Florida through Monday.

No evacuations are planned for tourists or residents in the Keys. The county’s emergency management officials are advising people in campgrounds, recreational vehicles, travel trailers, live-aboard vessels and mobile homes to seek shelter in a safe structure during the storm.

Fred became the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season late Tuesday as it moved past the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.