first alert weather

System Near the Caymans Expected to Bring Wet Weather to South Florida

By Steve MacLaughlin

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

All eyes this weekend are on “Invest 95-L” which sits in the western Caribbean near the Caymans. This system now has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical depression and the chances that this system could become “Zeta” are continuing to increase.

While there is still some uncertainty in the exact intensity and path of this system, most models are trending west into the Gulf Of Mexico, keeping the center of the storm far away from South Florida. But the broad counter-clockwise flow around the storm will pull up moisture all weekend.

Hurricane Season

The NBC 6 First Alert Weather team guides you through hurricane season

2020 hurricane season Oct 23

System May Bring Heavy Rain to South Florida This Weekend

2020 hurricane season Oct 22

Bermuda Bracing for Potential Effects from Hurricane Epsilon

A Flood Watch is in effect for Miami-Dade and Broward counties through Sunday evening.

Where exactly the heaviest bands will set up Saturday and Sunday is impossible to say, but anyone watching in the watch area has the potential for 3-6” of rain throughout the weekend, with the heaviest downpours each afternoon and early evening.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherGulf of Mexico2020 atlantic hurricane seasonCayman Islandszeta
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us