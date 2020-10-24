System Near the Caymans Expected to Bring Wet Weather to South Florida

All eyes this weekend are on “Invest 95-L” which sits in the western Caribbean near the Caymans. This system now has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical depression and the chances that this system could become “Zeta” are continuing to increase.

While there is still some uncertainty in the exact intensity and path of this system, most models are trending west into the Gulf Of Mexico, keeping the center of the storm far away from South Florida. But the broad counter-clockwise flow around the storm will pull up moisture all weekend.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Miami-Dade and Broward counties through Sunday evening.

Where exactly the heaviest bands will set up Saturday and Sunday is impossible to say, but anyone watching in the watch area has the potential for 3-6” of rain throughout the weekend, with the heaviest downpours each afternoon and early evening.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s.