Tropical Area in Gulf Could Become First Named Storm of 2023 Hurricane Season: NHC

As Thursday marks the first official day of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, a tropical area in the Gulf of Mexico could become the first named system of the year.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said showers and storms in the area increased overnight and became better organized. A 50 percent chance of development into a named system is forecast over the next 48 hours.

Heavy rainfall is forecast for parts of Florida through the weekend as a result.

Conditions are looking more favorable for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico over the next day or two as this system pushes south. Our impacts remain the same. Daily thunderstorms with isolated flooding. Improvements begin for us late weekend and next week. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/DUVXxUSYCO — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) June 1, 2023

By this weekend, forecasters say environmental conditions are unfavorable for additional development as the area drifts south and remains offshore in the Gulf.

If it becomes a named system, it would be named Arlene.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a "near-normal" 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, with 12-17 named storms expected according to predictions released May 25.

Of those named storms, five to nine are expected to be hurricanes and one to four could be major hurricanes.