Live updates: South Florida under tropical storm warning as Helene intensifies

Tropical Storm Helene was expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Wednesday as it moved through the Gulf of Mexico on a path toward Florida. All of South Florida, including Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe and Palm Beach counties, was placed under a tropical storm warning.

Helene could become a major Category 3 hurricane on Thursday before reaching Florida's Gulf coast.

