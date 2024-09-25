Hurricane season
Live Updates

Live updates: South Florida under tropical storm warning as Helene intensifies

The storm was expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Wednesday

By NBC6 Staff

What to Know

Tropical Storm Helene was expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Wednesday as it moved through the Gulf of Mexico on a path toward Florida. All of South Florida, including Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe and Palm Beach counties, was placed under a tropical storm warning.

Helene could become a major Category 3 hurricane on Thursday before reaching Florida's Gulf coast.

Follow below for live updates on Helene.

This article tagged under:

Hurricane seasonFlorida
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us