Live updates: South Florida under tropical storm warning as Helene intensifies

What to Know
- Monroe County, Miami-Dade, Broward County and Palm Beach County are under a tropical storm warning
- Tropical Storm Helene formed Tuesday over the northwestern Caribbean Sea
- Helene triggered hurricane watches and tropical storm warnings and watches for portions of Florida
- The storm was expected to continue to strengthen in the Gulf and possibly become a major hurricane before landfall
- Forecasters believe landfall could happen along Florida's Gulf coast, possibly late on Thursday
Tropical Storm Helene was expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Wednesday as it moved through the Gulf of Mexico on a path toward Florida. All of South Florida, including Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe and Palm Beach counties, was placed under a tropical storm warning.
Helene could become a major Category 3 hurricane on Thursday before reaching Florida's Gulf coast.
Follow below for live updates on Helene.