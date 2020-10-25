Tropical Storm Zeta Forms, Expected to Bring Heavy Rainfall to Caribbean

Topical Storm Zeta formed overnight as the system continued to linger over the Northwestern Caribbean Sea, though a turn toward the southern Gulf of Mexico is expected by Tuesday along with more strengthening.

Zeta is currently located 305 miles south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The storm, which is the 27th named storm of the 2020 Hurricane season, is expected to pass south of western Cuba and move over the Yucatan Peninsula late Monday, eventually reaching the central Gulf of Mexico by late Tuesday.

Meteorologists forecast that the storm will eventually turn into a Hurricane, keeping the center of the storm far away from South Florida.

Nonetheless, Zeta's broad counter-clockwise circulation is pulling up lots of moisture. Expect on and off rain today, but plenty of breaks as well. Highs will top out at 85° and a Flood Watch has been extended until 8 p.m. Monday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Pinar del Rio, Cuba. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for Cozumel and Tulum to Rio Lagartos, Mexico.

Zeta broke the record of the previous earliest 27th Atlantic named storm that formed Nov. 29, 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

This year’s season has so many storms that the hurricane center has turned to the Greek alphabet after running out of official names.

Forecasters said Zeta could bring 4 to 8 inches of rain to parts of the Caribbean, Mexico, southern Florida and the Florida Keys through Wednesday. Isolated totals up to 12 inches were possible.

Additionally, Hurricane Epsilon was moving quickly through the northern portion of the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters said it would become a post-tropical cyclone later Sunday. Large ocean swells generated by the hurricane could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along U.S. East Coast and Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days.