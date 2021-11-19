Flood Advisory for Miami-Dade, Broward Friday With More Storms Coming

Several areas in Miami-Dade County were trying to dry out Friday after major storms caused streets and businesses to be flooded Thursday - and the wet weather is expected to continue.

A flood advisory is in effect for both Miami-Dade and Broward until 7:45 p.m.

NOW: A new Flood Advisory has been issued for a portion of **SE Broward and coastal Miami-Dade until 7:45pm** as ongoing showers present the opportunity for isolated flooding this evening. pic.twitter.com/eDRivAbZbs — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) November 19, 2021

From downtown Miami to Edgewater, areas dealt with heavy rain and massive flooding - including knee-high water along Euclid Avenue and 15th Street in Miami Beach.

Businesses want the city of Miami to do something, including the owner of Mr. Kream in Wynwood. The ice cream shop dealt with flooded roads right outside its doors Thursday.

"I'm a food establishment so I can't play with mold, I can't play with submerged water," said Ari Kalimi, who said he has spent thousands of dollars on cleanup since opening.

"The whole store from 50 feet back, the toilet was under water last Saturday morning," he added. "We mitigated and it was bad. If we weren’t there, it would have been part two of what happened."

The rain chances will again be the big weather story for Friday. With already significant amounts of rain Thursday and more on the way, expect localized flooding through the afternoon.