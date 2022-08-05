Morning Showers, Afternoon Sunshine to Round Out Work Week in South Florida

We are back to morning showers with afternoon sunshine and your Friday will be no different.

Temperatures in the low-80s this morning will push to about 90 by the afternoon.

Look for a very similar forecast into the weekend with rain chances coming in around 40-50%.

The best chance for rain will be on Saturday — again, mainly the first half of the day.

Look for a bit of a roller coaster ride next week with respect to rain chances.

It looks drier on Monday, wetter on Tuesday and much drier again by the middle of the week.

The tropics remain quiet.