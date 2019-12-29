weather forecast

Scattered Showers Persist Until Early Afternoon Sunday

The afternoon will be mainly dry with increasing sunshine

By Steve MacLaughlin

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Sunday will begin with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers on a brisk southeast wind. The afternoon looks mainly dry with increasing sunshine and only a 20% shower chance. It will be warm, humid & breezy all day with a high of 81°.

We continue with a Small Craft Advisory for boaters and a high risk of rip currents for beachgoers through this evening.

Monday’s rain chances hold at 20% coverage, although there’s a higher chance of rain Monday evening and at night.

A cold front comes through early on Tuesday with clouds & a few showers. By the evening, dry & comfortable weather will be in place. The midnight temperature should be in the upper 60s as we ring in the new year.

New Year’s Day looks gorgeous with lots of sunshine, cool lows in the lowers 60s and pleasant highs in the mid to upper 70s.

