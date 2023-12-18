The coldest weather of the season is coming — how low will the temps go?

South Florida is getting ready for another cool spell Monday night as temperatures fall to their lowest readings of the season.

While not record-breaking, morning lows will run nearly 15 degrees below average for this point in December.

In the wake of Sunday’s cold front, northwesterly winds will continue to draw cooler, drier air into the area Monday evening, setting the area up for a dip into the lower 50s by daybreak.

So far this season, the coldest temperatures have leveled off in the middle to upper 50s in metro South Florida with lower to mid-60s in the Keys.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Tuesday morning’s lows in Miami and Fort Lauderdale will level off around 52 degrees. Quite chilly for December, but still some 10 degrees warmer than any records for the date.

Some western communities briefly dip into the upper 40s just before daybreak. In the Florida Keys, morning lows in Marathon and Key West will fall to 59° and 62°, respectively.

Prior to tonight’s chilly feel, it was not long ago that the area fell into the 50s. On Dec. 7, Miami recorded a morning low of 57° while Fort Lauderdale fell to 54°. At the same time, Marathon fell to 61° while Key West bottomed out at 64°.

The coldest temperatures of the year for all locations occurred in January. At that time, metro South Florida dipped into the mid-40s as the Keys slipped into the lower and mid-50s.

While this is not a cool spell that will cause agricultural concerns, special attention should always be given to pets in the overnight hours.

Additionally, it is recommended that space heaters are never left running unattended and remain at least three feet away from drapes or furniture.

While these readings are not quite low enough for widespread impacts to iguanas, some may be slow-moving early Tuesday morning.